Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 20th March, 2025

Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has defended the decision by President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, insisting that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, should not be blamed for the political crisis in the state.

In a nationwide address on Tuesday, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The President also appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Ibokette Ibas, as the sole administrator of the state, citing the prolonged political conflict as the reason for the intervention.

Responding to questions from journalists at an interactive session with State House Correspondents on Wednesday, Fagbemi placed the blame squarely on Governor Fubara for the crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that he criticized the governor for taking matters into his own hands, particularly pointing to the destruction of the State House of Assembly Complex.

The AGF added that the Supreme Court had concluded that the governor’s actions, including the demolition of the assembly complex, were likely intended to prevent an impeachment.

He suggested that the governor foresaw his potential removal and acted preemptively by destroying the assembly building.

According to Fagbemi, the decision to declare a state of emergency was a response to the Supreme Court’s finding that there was no functioning government in Rivers State.

He argued that once the court had declared such a situation, it left President Tinubu with no other option but to act decisively.

The Management of Dangote Refinery has said it would stop selling petrol in Nigeria to avoid a mismatch between its sales proceeds and crude oil purchase obligation.

Naija News reports that Dangote management, in a statement on Wednesday, explained the refinery’s sales of petroleum products in naira have exceeded the value of naira-denominated crude it recieved.

The statement further refuted claims that it would stop loading due to incidents of ticketing fraud.

It added that sales of petrol in naira would continue as soon as the refinery receives naira-denominated crude from Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has vowed to work with all stakeholders to restore lasting peace in the state.

He made the pledge while speaking with newsmen shortly after his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the immediate task is to maintain law and order in Rivers State and restore peace, security and stability to the state.

Naija News recalls Ibas, who served as Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021, was appointed by President Tinubu in a nationwide address on Tuesday after he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State over the lingering political crisis in the state.

In his address, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) owes a total of ₦7.6 million, which led to the revocation of its land title in the Central Area of Abuja.

The FCTA disclosed that the amount is the ground rent from 2006 to 2025.

This was disclosed by the FCTA Director of Land, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, while addressing newsmen after the FCT Executive Committee meeting, chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He also dismissed claims that two properties belonging to the PDP were revoked, noting that the land in Wuse Zone 5, which hosts the party’s national headquarters, does not belong to the PDP.

He said that only the land title in the central area belongs to the PDP.

Speaking further, the FCTA official said the land which currently occupies the PDP headquarters belongs to one Mr Samaila Ofi, who owes a 28-year ground rent amounting to ₦2.85 million, and the papers have been appropriately served to him at his Kaduna address.

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the governor reportedly moved out on Wednesday morning, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Admiral Ekwe Ibas (rtd), who has been appointed as the new Sole Administrator of the state.

A visit by Daily Trust to the Government House on Wednesday morning revealed a calm atmosphere, with at least three armoured personnel carriers stationed at the main entrance.

A security source confirmed that there had been a change of guard at the seat of power, with all of the governor’s security details replaced.

The Senate has postponed a decision on approving the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State, following a motion from the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to delay the matter until Thursday.

Bamidele’s recommendation to “step the motion to the next legislative day” was seconded by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro, and when Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the matter to a voice vote, the majority of lawmakers supported the delay.

The motion, which was the first item on the Senate’s agenda, was put on hold before any debate could take place.

According to the order paper, the Senate acknowledged the ongoing political crisis in Rivers, which has rendered the state at a standstill, preventing its residents from fully benefiting from democratic governance.

The Senate further observed that the magnitude of the crisis has overwhelmed the state government, as political parties involved have not allowed peace to prevail, despite efforts by the federal government to restore order.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have demanded the immediate reversal of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

The labour unions made the demand in a joint statement on Wednesday signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo.

They said the declaration by Tinubu and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly is a reckless and unconstitutional move.

The labour unions argued that the action taken by President Tinubu violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and constitutes an overreach of executive power.

They argued that the decision would have severe socio-economic repercussions on workers and the masses in Rivers State as it will disrupt economic activities, forcing businesses to shut down or scale back operations; lead to job losses, wage cuts, and economic hardship for thousands of workers in both the formal and informal sectors,create an atmosphere of uncertainty, discouraging investment and slowing economic growth in Rivers State.

Nigerian skit maker, Oluwadolarz, has denied alleged infidelity levelled against him by his estranged fiancée, Ifeluv.

Naija News reports that Ifeluv had accused Oluwadolarz of infidelity and financial neglect, claiming he failed to keep his promises after their engagement.

However, in a lengthy post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, Oluwadolarz said their relationship problems began over his refusal to participate in staged controversial videos and pranks suggested by Ifeluv because they would compromise his brand.

Oluwadolarz alleged that Ifeluv moved out of their house on her director’s advice, but he attempted to reconcile with her to minimize the impact of their separation on their child.

On the accusation of infidelity involving Lola, the content creator clarified that she had been visiting his studio apartment since last year and had even assisted Ifeluv with her shoots.

The skit maker alleged that Ifeluv lied about having surgery to gain sympathy and make her accusations more convincing, adding that the estranged fiancée repeatedly pressured him to propose.

Content creator, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has knocked controversial musician, Portable for composing a song with his family affair.

Naija News recalls that Ijoba Lande had accused his estranged wife, Dara of having affairs with different men and stated that he has eight videos of other men sleeping with his wife, aside from his colleague, Baba Tee.

Portable had composed a song about the scandal, which didn’t sit well with Lande. He vowed that the singer would “pay” for mocking his family.

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page, Lande said, “Portable, I see all the nonsense you are doing. You are using my life story to sing.

“You will pay for it. When they slept with one of your wives the other time, you were crying all over the Internet. Don’t worry, you will pay for your crimes someday.”

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has declared that the objective of the team is to secure the three maximum points in the World Cup qualifier match against Rwanda on Friday.

The Nigerian captain made the declaration in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, where he maintained that victory for his side is non-negotiable.

According to him, the players are unfazed about the record of never beating Rwanda on their home turf. He added that the Eagles are focused on bringing their World Cup qualifying campaign back to life and have made the ticket a priority.

