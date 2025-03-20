“Tinubu’s Emergency Rule Prevented Rivers From Descending Into Lawlessness” — Ex-Deputy Speaker

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, emphasizing that the intervention prevented an impending crisis that could have led to widespread violence.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Nwuche highlighted how the prolonged political instability had severely impacted governance and discouraged investors.

The former Deputy Speaker urged the National Assembly to approve the emergency rule swiftly to consolidate peace and stability in the state.

“The President’s action has prevented Rivers from descending into lawlessness. The crisis had dragged on for over a year, pushing the state towards anarchy. Businesses were shutting down, and uncertainty clouded governance. The declaration has restored order,” he noted.

According to him, security threats had escalated, with criminals increasingly targeting critical oil infrastructure, a development he described as unacceptable.

“A situation where criminals resort to blowing up pipelines is a dangerous trend. Threats of sabotage and attacks on critical national assets cannot be condoned,” he warned.

Nwuche called on political stakeholders to utilize the emergency rule period to resolve disputes amicably and reduce tensions.

He stressed that Nigeria’s democratic system should be tailored to its unique realities rather than blindly imitating foreign models.

“I call on the National Assembly to approve the emergency rule without delay so governance can return to normal in Rivers State. Political leaders should use this window to settle disputes within the ambit of the law and put the interest of the state first,” he urged.

Dismissing claims of ethnic bias in the crisis, he argued that Rivers people had historically coexisted peacefully and that external forces were fueling division for selfish reasons.

“Elections in Rivers were not won on ethnic lines. My people, the Ekpeye, alongside the Ikwerre, Ogoni, Kalabari, Igbani, and Etche, voted together. This crisis is being fueled by external forces for selfish gains,” he stated.

Nwuche also appealed to residents to remain calm and support the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.), in ensuring peace and progress in the state.

“The President’s decision was in the best interest of Rivers people. I urge all residents to support the new leadership and allow stability to return to the state,” he added.