Tinubu Lauds Akpabio, Abbas, Other NASS Members For Approving State Of Emergency Declaration In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu has commended the leadership of the National Assembly for their patriotic stand on the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Senate approved Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, exercising its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

The Senate also approved the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

House of Representatives had earlier approved Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers through a voice vote.

In a statement on Thursday through his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu stated that the Senate’s decisive and patriotic ratification of the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers State is a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15 months.

Tinubu applauded the National Assembly’s leadership, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and other principal officers and members for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers State people above partisan interests and other considerations.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

President Tinubu also thanked all Nigerians for their understanding and urged all stakeholders to support the restoration of peace in Rivers State.

The statement added, “The crisis in Rivers State was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy and the significant progress we have made in the reforms initiated since our administration commenced in May 2023.

“As I detailed in my address to the nation on 18 March, the near-total collapse of governance, threats to federal economic assets, and the risk of widespread violence left no room for hesitation. This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability.”

The President affirmed that the six-month emergency will empower the newly-appointed Sole Administrator to stabilise Rivers State, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

“Today’s decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the action of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria—one where every citizen’s potential is safeguarded and nurtured.”