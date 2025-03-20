‘This Is Like Igniting A Nuclear Bomb’ – Senator Dickson Tackles Tinubu, Rejects Rivers’ State Of Emergency

Senator Seriake Dickson has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, arguing that the move is unjustified and undermines democratic principles.

Speaking on PrimeTime with Arise TV, the former Bayelsa governor described the decision as “shocking” and “ill-advised,” expressing his disappointment with the action.

“As a committed democrat, I was shocked when the president’s proclamation was read, and I immediately released a statement to condemn it,” Dickson said.

While acknowledging that there are issues in Rivers State, Dickson contended that they do not justify such an extreme measure.

He emphasized that declaring a state of emergency does not necessitate the suspension of elected officials such as the governor, deputy governor, or state lawmakers.

“I have been making calls to ensure this incident is not misinterpreted as an ethnic clash between the Ikwere and Ijaw people. Leaders across all divides must see it for what it is—a political issue,” he cautioned.

The senator also expressed concerns about the lack of consultation before the declaration, asserting that it goes against the principles of constitutional democracy.

He questioned the adequacy of the steps taken by the president, noting, “The President knows the key actors, yet whatever step he took appears insufficient. Suspending elected officials is like igniting a nuclear bomb in a constitutional democracy.”

Dickson acknowledged that while Section 305 of the Constitution allows for the declaration of a state of emergency, he questioned whether the legal conditions had been met.

“Even if they are fulfilled, it does not automatically imply the suspension of the governor or lawmakers,” he concluded.