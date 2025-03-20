State Of Emergency: South-South Governors Write Tinubu Over Rivers Crisis

The South-South Governors’ Forum has voiced significant concerns regarding President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, asserting that the current political climate does not justify such an extreme measure.

Recall that President Tinubu recently suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly following a lingering political crisis in Rivers.

In a statement issued by the South-South Governor’s Forum through its Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, the state leaders recognized the President’s constitutional responsibility to uphold law and order.

They pointed out that the criteria specified in Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution for declaring a state of emergency have not been satisfied.

Additionally, the South-South Governors’ Forum contended that the process for the removal of a governor, deputy governor, or members of the House of Assembly must adhere to the constitutional guidelines outlined in Section 188, indicating that due process may not have been adequately observed prior to the emergency declaration.

“The current political situation in Rivers State does not satisfy the criteria for declaring a state of emergency as outlined in the Constitution. Such a declaration should be considered only under extreme conditions like war, external aggression, imminent invasion, or a breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers,” the statement read.

“We believe that the political disputes in Rivers State between the Governor and the House of Assembly should, ideally, be resolved through legal and constitutional means, rather than by executive fiat.”

To move forward, the South-South Governors’ Forum has requested an immediate withdrawal of the state of emergency to alleviate tensions and reestablish stability.

Additionally, the forum has encouraged all stakeholders to maintain composure, adhere to the Nigerian Constitution, and engage in dialogue as the most effective means of resolving the crisis.

“The moment for dialogue is now,” the statement concluded.