Rivers State Of Emergency In Line With Tinubu’s Deal With Wike In London – Sani

A former spokesman to former Vice President Namandi Sambo, Umar Sani, has said the political crisis in Rivers State could have a link to the pact President Bola Tinubu had with Nyesom Wike, in London.

Naija News reported that the former spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe accused President Tinubu of being partial in the way he treated the Rivers State crisis.

According to Sara-Igbe, the President failed to take action against Wike, who did not withdraw his suit like Fubara did, as part of the conditions for resolving the state’s political crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sani explained that Fubara’s refusal to be ‘controlled’ by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) could be seen to be undermining the chances of the President in 2027.

The 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign spokesman said Tinubu and Wike may have included in their London agreement, before 2023 election, control of the state for Tinubu’s interest in 2027.

He added that Fubara’s suspension and state of emergency in Rivers State could be a way to ensure Wike maintained control of the state for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

His words: “The political landscape in Rivers State serves as a quintessential example of an alliance forged out of convenience.

“This union, sealed in London between Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, is based on a series of private agreements. While the full terms of this pact remain undisclosed, recent developments have tended to reveal its contours. Key provisions seem to include a guaranteed appointment to the position of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, alongside an exemption from the constraints of the Single Treasury Account (TSA) system. Furthermore, the agreement appears to grant control over judicial control, extending influence from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court.

“Similarly, judicial salaries and allowances were improved ensuring that the judicature lacks nothing to enhance their compliance and flexibility in carrying out any assigned tasks.

“Conversely, Wike’s role involves neutralizing the opposition, particularly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), rendering it a hollow faction—capable of making noise but unable to act decisively.

“Additionally, the Rivers State government is assured protection from external threats, allowing Wike to maintain absolute control over his domain, as long as he remains compliant and stand on the mandate from now to 2027 and beyond. His actions, regardless of their nature, will be sanctioned, deemed legitimate, and embraced by the President. This partnership, construed on mutual benefit and shared interests, underscores the cynical machinations behind the façade of governance.

“However, what was not factored into this elaborate drama was the potential derailment of Fubara and the ripple effects this could have on the pact. Therefore, it is not surprising that the President echoed the sentiments of the Supreme Court justices in his State of the Nation address. It is unmistakably clear that the dynamics at play resemble the biblical tale of ‘the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau’, presenting an Obstacle that needs to be cleared ahead of 2027, the whole drama of a state of emergency serves as a true ‘theatre of the absurd’.”