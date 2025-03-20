‘Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Might Address Citizens In State Broadcast’

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), following his swearing-in on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu, has begun laying the groundwork for restoring security and public order in the oil-rich state.

Sources close to the development who spoke with TheNation, revealed that Ibas is likely to make a state broadcast in the coming days after engaging with key stakeholders, including security chiefs and oil companies.

The broadcast will follow consultations aimed at gaining a comprehensive understanding of the security situation in Rivers.

A source said, “A state broadcast is likely but that will be after his meeting with security chiefs to get a full picture of security assessment.

“Since oil contributes significantly to both Rivers State and Nigeria’s economy, he will engage with the oil companies to ascertain the extent of damages or areas of critical concern so that strategies can be mapped out to prevent sabotage.”

Ibas, a former Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and the immediate past High Commissioner to Ghana, brings with him extensive security, administrative, and diplomatic experience.

His background positions him as a strategic figure capable of handling the complexities of the state’s crisis.

The President’s decision to appoint Ibas was also influenced by his reputation as a tough negotiator with a proven ability to combat pipeline vandalism and militancy in the Niger Delta region.