Rivers: Ibas Speaks After Security Meeting, Reveals Plan For Media Briefing

The newly appointed Sole Administrator for Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), arrived in Port Harcourt on Thursday to formally resume his duties.

Upon arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at approximately 11:25 am, he was warmly welcomed by top state officials and security personnel. A guard of honor was immediately held in his honour at the airport.

Speaking to the media, Ibas expressed satisfaction with the situation in the state, saying, “Port Harcourt is my city. Everything appears calm.” He emphasized his commitment to bringing the city back to its former glory.

Accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, and Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 16, Ibas proceeded to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

At the Government House, he was conducted around by key officials before heading to the Executive Council Chamber, where he addressed Government House officials and service chiefs.

In a brief interaction with the press, Ibas took the opportunity to acknowledge the work done by his predecessors, stating, “I want to thank you all for what you have been doing so far.”

He added that upon arrival, he had met with the head of service and service commanders. “I will have to meet them for formal briefing. I assure you that later this evening, I will have to address you on some issues you want to know,” he concluded.

Dressed in an all-white native attire, Ibas also commented on the warm reception he received upon arrival.