Rivers: Fagbemi’s Accusation Against Fubara Is Baseless – Inibehe

Human rights lawyer, Effiong Inibehe, has slammed the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, over his statements concerning the Rivers state emergency.

Naija News reported that Fagbemi justified President Bola Tinubu‘s suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly.

In an interview with News Central on Thursday, Inibehe questioned Fagbemi’s accusation that Fubara was aware of pipeline vandalism committed by some gangs.

He said if there was intelligence that Fubara helped or supported the vandals’ action, it should be made public.

“The comments he has made is quite disappointing, coming from the Attorney-General of the Federation. First, for the AGF to insinuate that Governor Fubara instigated the bombing of the pipeline. If they have intelligence, if there’s an intelligence report before the President, or evidence before the President, showing that Governor Fubara had a hand in the blowing of the pipeline, they should come out and say so. But to say that he had told his supporters that when it is time, he will lead from the front. Which, by my own construction, he’s simply saying, when it is time for us to fight or protest, I’ll be part of it. To now construe that to mean that it is the Governor who blew the pipeline, or it is the Governor who sent militants to blow the pipeline, is the worst act of mischief,” he said.

Tinubu Has Not Condemned Killings

Speaking on the claim that Governor Fubara did not condemn the actions of the vandals, Inibehe questioned how many herdsmen and bandits killings, across Nigeria, Tinubu condemned.

“How many crimes in Nigeria has Tinubu condemned or spoken about? Since Tinubu was sworn in, on the 29th of May, almost two years ago, how many acts of vandalism in our country has Tinubu spoken about? The women that have been killed, some men that have been killed in Ondo State now. Protests were taking place yesterday (Wednesday), has Tinubu come out to address it? Should we now say that Tinubu is sponsoring the killing in Ondo State? The killers who are killing across the North, has Tinubu spoken about it?

“So if the yardstick is now that when a crime takes place in a state, and the governor of that state does not come out to condemn it, the governor is liable,” he stated.

Tinubu Is In Charge Of Security Agencies, Not Fubara

The human rights lawyer reminded the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) that only the President has charge over security agencies in the country and not Fubara.

“Is it Fubara that appointed the inspector general of police? Is it Fubara that has control over the chief of Naval staff, the chief of Air staff, the chief of defense staff, the chief of army staff? Is it Fubara that awarded pipeline protection contract? Is it Fubara? Is it the Governor? Or is he saying that Fubara should have carried an AK-47 to protect the pipeline? This is a baseless statement by the Attorney General, quite unfortunately,” he added.

Fubara Has Executive Immunity

Inibehe further explained that Governor Fubara has immunity that protects him from suspension even if he were to commit crime. He added that if there was the need to remove executive immunity, it should start with the President.

“And let’s even assume, for a second, that Fubara has a hand in the blowing of the pipeline. That does not justify his suspension. He still has the conventional immunity. See, otherwise, he’ll be saying that a governor or a president who is involved in crime should be suspended. And that will make, if Tinubu is now tired, if the Attorney General is now tired of the immunity provision under Section 308 that some of us have been opposed to, he should come out and say so. And he has to start with the President,” he concluded.