Rivers Crisis: PRP Warns President Tinubu Over Impeachable Decision, Ask National Assembly To Act

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged the National Assembly to review President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, warning that it could amount to an impeachable offense.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the PRP condemned the President’s decision, describing it as unconstitutional.

Naija News reports that the party argued that Tinubu’s actions undermine Nigeria’s democratic institutions and constitute a serious violation of the 1999 Constitution, which serves as the foundation of the nation’s governance.

The party criticized the President’s suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, calling it an abuse of executive power that must not go unchallenged.

“The PRP asserts that the President’s actions reflect a dangerous and unconstitutional overreach of executive power. According to Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, the President may declare a state of emergency under specific and stringent conditions. However, this provision does not grant the authority to unilaterally suspend or remove elected state officials,” the statement read.

The party further emphasized that suspending state officials undermines democracy and the rule of law, which have been painstakingly built in Nigeria.

It argued that political tensions in Rivers State did not reach the level of a constitutional crisis to justify the drastic measure.

PRP demanded the immediate reinstatement of Governor Fubara and called for a legislative review of President Tinubu’s decision. It urged lawmakers to investigate whether the actions of the President constitute grounds for impeachment.

“We note with grave concern that the political tensions and alleged issues leading to this declaration do not rise to the level of a constitutional crisis that would warrant the suspension of an entire state government,” the statement continued.

The party stressed that disputes within the state should be resolved through constitutional mechanisms, such as the judiciary, rather than through executive fiat. It also reminded that any declaration of emergency requires confirmation from the National Assembly.

The PRP warned that removing a democratically elected official under the guise of emergency powers sets a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to future abuses by the executive branch.

It reiterated that the core principle of democracy is respecting the electorate’s choice, and no citizen should live in fear of arbitrary removal by the Presidency.

Call For National Assembly Action

The PRP has called for a comprehensive review of the President’s actions to ensure accountability and adherence to the Constitution.

It also demanded that the National Assembly safeguard the democratic process by investigating and potentially nullifying the suspension.

“A serious review of the President’s purported declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State against our extant constitutional provisions should be undertaken to determine whether or not his action amounts to an impeachable offense.

“If so, proceedings should be commenced accordingly,” the party stated

In conclusion, the PRP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s democracy and upholding the Constitution. It urged all citizens, civil society organizations, and the international community to denounce what it called an executive overreach and advocate for the restoration of democratic governance in Rivers State.

“We stand firm in our commitment to protect Nigeria’s democracy and uphold the Constitution. We call on all citizens, civil society organizations, and the international community to denounce this executive overreach,” the PRP concluded.