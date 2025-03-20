Rivers Crisis: Fubara’s Portrait Remains Intact At Government House As Ibas Assumes Duty

The official portrait of Siminalayi Fubara as the governor of Rivers State remained in place at Government House, Port Harcourt, as Admiral Ekwe Ibok Ibas (rtd) began his first day in office as the sole administrator of the state.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu had appointed Ibas following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, citing prolonged political instability.

As part of the intervention, Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were suspended for six months due to what the presidency described as a breakdown of law and order.

Sworn in on Wednesday, Ibas pledged to restore stability in the state. Addressing State House correspondents after his inauguration, he stated, “We know the circumstances that led to why we are here, and Mr President made it clear in his broadcast. If the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state, I think for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, that is the utmost task that I have.

“We will work together with other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order, security, and stability to the people and government of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.”

Ibas touched down at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at approximately 11:25 a.m., where he was greeted by top state officials and security personnel.

A guard of honor was mounted in his recognition before he proceeded to Government House.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival, Ibas described the situation in the city as peaceful, stating, “Port Harcourt is my city. Everything appears calm.” He assured residents of his commitment to restoring order and progress in the state.

Accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, and Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 16, Ibas was led on a tour of the Government House before heading to the Executive Council Chamber. There, he met with key officials and security chiefs.

In a brief exchange with the press, he expressed appreciation for the efforts of those managing affairs before his arrival, stating, “I want to thank you all for what you have been doing so far.”

He further noted that he had already engaged with the head of service and security commanders and would receive formal briefings from them. “I will have to meet them for a formal briefing. I assure you that later this evening, I will have to address you on some issues you want to know,” he added.

Dressed in a white native outfit, Ibas acknowledged the warm reception he received upon assuming office.

Notably, inside the Executive Council Chamber, the portraits of both President Bola Tinubu and Sir Siminalayi Fubara remained prominently displayed.