Reject Rivers’ State Of Emergency – Atiku To NASS, Judiciary, Nigerians

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the National Assembly, the judiciary and Nigerians to reject President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that Atiku said President Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly was motivated by desire for power and not for security concerns.

He stated this on Thursday, during a world press conference, along with Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja.

While condemning the state of emergency, the political stakeholders led by Atiku, called on Tinubu to immediately revoke the unconstitutional proclamation and reinstate the elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and State Assembly of Rivers State.

“We call on patriotic Senators and Representatives to vote against this illegal action when it comes before them for approval. The National Assembly must not be used to legitimise an unconstitutional power grab.

“We urge the judiciary to act swiftly in striking down this proclamation, as it sets a dangerous precedent that could be used to arbitrarily remove any Governor in the future.

“We call on all civil society organisations, political groups, and Nigerians of good conscience to stand firm in the defence of this democracy that we have all toiled to build. Rivers State is not a conquered territory, and Nigeria is not a dictatorship requiring the replacement of an elected governor with a military administrator,” they demanded.