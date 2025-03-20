Peter Obi Sends Open Letter To Akpabio, Lawmakers Over Fubara’s Suspension

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has appealed to the National Assembly to prioritize the interests of the people of Rivers State as they consider the state of emergency imposed by President Bola Tinubu.

In an open letter to the leadership of the legislative body, Obi called on the lawmakers to prevent potential executive overreach and ensure the president’s actions are within the confines of the law.

The letter, which was addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and preventing any form of tyranny.

The letter, which Obi issued on Thursday, read, “Your Excellencies, I am moved to come to you, the heads of our legislative branch, in this form because of the present critical situation in the country that needs your urgent and vital intervention to save our democracy.

“President Bola Tinubu’s Tuesday intervention in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis through a declaration of a state of emergency that led to the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is clearly an ultra vires action capable of fostering a culture of impunity, which your arm of government, the Legislature, is established to forestall.”

Naija News reports that Obi highlighted that the legislature plays a crucial role in checking executive power, particularly through the ability to override actions that may constitute abuse of authority.

He underscored the importance of the separation of powers, which ensures that no branch of government becomes overly dominant, and stressed that the legislature’s role is vital in maintaining a balanced and accountable government.

He further stated, “The legislature checks potential executive abuse of power through many means, including the ability to override executive actions through vetoes. The separation of powers, where the legislative, executive, and judicial branches each have distinct functions and powers, is a fundamental principle of democracy designed to prevent any one branch from becoming too dominant.”

In his letter, Obi urged the leadership of the National Assembly to take a dispassionate approach to the situation in Rivers State. He called on them to act in the best interests of the people of Rivers and in accordance with democratic principles.

“Nigerians and all lovers of democracy globally are looking up to you to correct this anomaly and show that you operate within the tenets of genuine democracy,” Obi wrote.

He concluded by praying for guidance in ensuring that the decisions made reflect the interests of all Nigerians and preserve the integrity of the nation’s democracy.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and 27 members of the state assembly for an initial six-month period.

The president appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs until normalcy is restored.