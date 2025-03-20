NYSC DG Announces Corps Members Will Receive ₦77,000 Monthly Allowance By March

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has said all Corps members will receive the ₦77,000 monthly allowance from March 2025.

Naija News reports that Nafiu made this known on Thursday while interacting with Corps members at Wuse and Garki NYSC Zonal Offices of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

He said the Scheme and Federal Government are responsive to the welfare of NYSC members and would continue to ensure that their well-being is accorded maximum priority at all times.

While appreciating the Corps members for their selfless service to the nation, Nafiu advised them to remain calm, dedicated, focused and disciplined.

The NYSC DG also lauded the founders of the Scheme for conceiving the vision, adding that the beautiful Scheme is building bridges and exposing graduate youths to learn and understand the cultural values of places outside their places of birth.

He stated further that the NYSC management would continue instilling patriotism, discipline, self-restraint, good morals, leadership qualities and teamwork in the successive Corps members.

He added, “With effect from March, you are going to receive the sum of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira as your monthly allowance.

“NYSC is good at record keeping and l can assure you that your money will be paid. The Nation and the Scheme appreciate you.”