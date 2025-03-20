No War In Rivers, Tinubu Desperate To Deal With Oppositions –  Niger Delta Activist

A Niger Delta activist, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has characterized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions regarding the crisis in Rivers State as a strategy to subdue political adversaries.

During an appearance on Arise TV on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Sara-Igbe criticized the suspension of Siminalayi Fubara from his position as Governor of Rivers State, asserting that the president lacks the authority to enact such a measure.

The activist further criticized the President for not holding his minister, Nyesom Wike, accountable, alleging that Wike has contributed to unrest in the Niger Delta and other regions of the country.

Labelling the President’s actions as unlawful, Sara-Igbe contended that Tinubu’s decision to suspend Fubara was driven by a desire to weaken opposition parties.

He pointed out that the section 305 invoked by the president for Fubara’s suspension should have been utilized in the northern regions, where bandits and terrorists are endangering the lives of Nigerians.

“In the case of Rivers State, there’s no war, no fight, the whole place is quiet and yet a state of emergency was declared. Not only that, an elected governor was suspended, the House of Assembly was also suspended. This is somehow not proper, it’s an illegal action.

“Mr President seems to be desperate to whip opponents to their kneels and Wike is the hatchet man of Mr President,” Sara-Igbe.

Prior to Fubara’s suspension, the activist said during Niger-Delta leaders’ meeting with Tinubu, the president blamed Fubara and spared his minister.