National Assembly Supports Rivers State Of Emergency – Kuye

A member of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ademorin Kuye, has expressed the National Assembly’s backing for the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that the National Assembly would defend democracy, regardless of political affiliations.

Kuye, who serves as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets, made the statement during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

He underscored the importance of ensuring law and order and protecting citizens’ lives and property.

According to Kuye, the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of its citizens, and the legislature is the first victim if democracy is undermined.

He affirmed that lawmakers would support the president’s state of emergency proclamation to safeguard the democratic order.

“We are going to defend democracy, without sentiment. In a situation where there is a breakdown of law and order, no responsible government will remain silent and allow the anarchy to continue,” Kuye stated.

Kuye further referenced the National Assembly’s past efforts, particularly the Ninth National Assembly’s intervention in the crisis that besieged the Edo State House of Assembly. He noted that the legislature successfully resolved the issue in defense of democracy.

He also acknowledged President Tinubu’s earlier intervention in the Rivers State political crisis. However, he highlighted that the warring parties chose to take the matter to court, and despite a Supreme Court ruling, the crisis had continued, leading to the destruction of vital infrastructure, including oil pipelines.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

The president’s decision was based on security concerns and continued political unrest in the state.

In his nationwide address, Tinubu referred to disturbing incidents of pipeline vandalism by militants and stated that the governor had failed to take any meaningful action to curb the situation.

He ordered security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and critical national assets, including the oil pipelines.