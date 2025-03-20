‘My Debt Was Over Half A Billion’ – Mr Macaroni Opens Up On Financial Struggle

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up about being a victim of a scam and a failed investment.

Naija News reports that Macaroni, in a lengthy post via his X handle on Thursday, admitted that his financial recklessness and generosity negatively impacted his financial stability.

The movie star said he resorted to borrowing to settle pending commitments and fulfil certain responsibilities after losing all his savings.

The actor stated that 2024 marked a pivotal moment in his acting career, but it was also the most challenging year for him as he faced over half a billion naira in debt.

Mr Macaroni revealed that his frustration grew worse after he was betrayed by someone he considered a friend and sister.

He added that with the support of family and friends who stood by him during his trying times, he feels better than he had felt in the last three years.

He wrote, “Sometime around 2021/2022 I was victim of a scam and simultaneously a failed investment that cost me all I had saved at the time. It shook me deeply but I told NO ONE about it. If you know me well enough, you would know I do not like to share my problems. I could be going through the worst and at the same time helping others solve their own problems but I just would never share mine.

“After I lost all the money I had then, Trouble started when I had to borrow money from different sources to settle all pending commitments and also fulfill certain responsibilities i have always believed were mine to fulfill. I make money in millions so I never thought borrowing money to pay back with interests could ever be a problem. But I got too comfortable and it took me a long time to realize that I was using the money I was earning to pay back interests. Also, my financial recklessness did not help. Please don’t borrow money! But if you must, please be responsible. I was now in serious debt.. but it didn’t stop my recklessness.

“2024 was a turning point for my Acting career. Two of the films I featured in were screened at international festivals.. my performances in some other films released last year also earned me numerous commendations. However, It was also the most troubling year for me. I was burdened every single day and night, knowing that I was over half a billion in debt.

“The last straw was when I was betrayed by someone whom I have always loved as a friend and sister. She betrayed my trust, love and confidence and for that I was completely destabilized. I hardly trust people and nothing really surprises me about the actions of we humans but this one, I could never have prepared for. Such was the level of trust and love.

“But you see, one thing about me is that I’m a warrior! I have never backed down from a fight. When I fall, I bounce back even stronger by God’s grace and I keep my head up. So I gathered myself, and made some very tough decisions and with the help of family and friends who have stood by me, I feel better than I have felt in the last 3 years!”