Sole Administrator Arrives Rivers Govt House, Meets Security Officials

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd), on Thursday arrived at the Rivers Government House.

Naija News reports that he is currently engaged in a closed-door meeting with senior security officials, government officials and oil companies.

Ibas arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 11:25 am on Thursday and was received by top officials and security personnel.

The sole administrator, accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, immediately proceeded to Government House, Port Harcourt afterwards.

He already arrived at the Government House, and he was conducted around by some government officials.

Recall that Ibok-Ette Ibas was sworn-in on Wednesday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Tinubu also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.