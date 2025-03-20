House Of Reps Begin Debate On Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers State

The House of Representatives has begun the debate on the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers.

At the commencement of the debate on Thursday, a rep member demanded a head count of members present in the session to ensure that two-thirds necessary to form a quorum were present in the House.

However, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, ruled that the attendance register would be used instead of going for a head count.

Naija News reports that in the House of Reps, 240 members will have to agree and support the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State for it to be constitutionally binding.

It will be recalled that the lower chamber of the National Assembly ended the plenary on Wednesday without commenting on the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers after suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the state house of assembly.

This development comes following the protracted political crisis in the oil-rich South-South state.

Many anticipated that the declaration of emergency rule would be discussed during the deliberations in the green chamber on Wednesday; however, the lawmakers concluded the plenary without addressing the matter.

Prior to the start of the session, two female members of the House had a heated exchange regarding the emergency rule declaration in Rivers State.