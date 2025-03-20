Just In: Atiku, Babachir Lawal, El-Rufai, Others Launch Coalition Against Tinubu’s Re-Election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with several prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has officially launched a coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the press conference, held on Thursday, saw a strong showing of key opposition figures, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, who was represented by Yunusa Tanko.

Other significant personalities in attendance included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmeh; and Convenor of the Alternative, Segun Showunmi, among others.

Among the key figures who were unable to attend but whose apologies were announced were former Governors Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu. Despite their absence, their support for the coalition’s cause was acknowledged.

This was confirmed by Atiku, who read the text of a Press Conference addressed by a cross-section of leaders and political stakeholders from across the country, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Atiku, in response to a question whether the gathering was to kick start a coalition to oust Tinubu in 2007, the former Vice President said, “Yes, this is the birth of the coalition of opposition ahead of 2027.”

Earlier, while addressing the press conference, Atiku and his partners called on Nigerians especially members of the National Assembly to reject President Bola Tinubu’s unconstitutional declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Atiku said, “We have come together to address the dangerous and unconstitutional actions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on March 18, 2025-to wit, the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the illegal suspension of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly.

“This action is not only unlawful but also a clear subversion of democracy and imposition of autocratic federal control over a duly elected state government.

“We strongly condemn this development and call on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist this brazen assault on the constitution of our country and the institutions of our democracy.

“Mr President’s illegal and unconstitutional proclamation was presumably driven by the protracted insidious political crisis in Rivers State, which culminated in the recent ruling of the Supreme Court.

“Naturally, we expected all parties to the dispute to follow laid-down procedures, and in good faith, to promptly implement the judgment of the highest court of the land.

“We note that despite provocative statements and belligerent attitude of his opponents, Governor Fubara had demonstrated goodwill and appeared disposed to the implementation of the ruling of the Supreme Court.

“However, rather than rise above the fray, the president yielded to petty favouritism and betrayed the oath that he solemnly swore to before God and man, which was to ‘do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

“If president Tinubu had conveniently disguised his true intentions in the past, his broadcast to the nation on 18th March 2025 betrayed his bias and fell far below the standard of comportment expected from his exalted office.”