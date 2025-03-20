How House Of Reps Approved Rivers Emergency Rule, Amended Tinubu’s Proclamation

The House of Representatives on Thursday ratified the State of Emergency proclaimed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The approval, which followed a unanimous voice vote by 243 Members present at plenary, in accordance with Section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), came after extensive deliberations and key amendments introduced during Thursday’s plenary at the Green Chamber.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the House of Representatives spokesperson, Akin Rotimi.

The House began Thursday’s session with an executive session, in line with Order 16 of the Standing Orders (Eleventh Edition), during which Speaker and Presiding Officer, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, read the President’s communication regarding the proclamation.

At plenary, the House adopted a motion to stand down all other business scheduled for the day, allowing for in-depth deliberations on the President’s request. This came after the House Majority Leader, Rep. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, OON, DSSRS, briefed Members on the circumstances leading to the emergency rule and urged the House to support actions that would move Rivers State forward.

In the debate, which was multi-partisan in nature, some Members supported the State of Emergency, emphasizing the need for additional security resources to restore order and protect lives and property. However, concerns were raised about the potential for abuse of power and the impact on fundamental human rights, with calls for strong legislative oversight to ensure lawful implementation.

After extensive discussions, the House unanimously ratified the amended proclamation via a voice vote, with no dissension recorded from the 243 Members present, representing two-thirds of the House membership. The Speaker confirmed this figure based on the attendance register taken during the session.

Key amendments to the proclamation include:

The formation of a National Mediation Committee made up of eminent Nigerians, including representatives from the Federal Executive and Legislature, to facilitate dialogue and resolve the crisis during the emergency period.

The adoption of Sections 11(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended), which allows the National Assembly to take over the lawmaking functions of a State House of Assembly if necessary to restore order and governance in the state.

The implementation of periodic reviews of the emergency rule within the first six months, with the possibility of early termination if peace is sufficiently restored.

The House adjourned plenary to Tuesday, March 24, 2025.