House Of Representatives Erupts In Rowdy Session Over State Of Emergency Ratification

The House of Representatives was thrown into chaos on Thursday as lawmakers engaged in a shouting match over President Bola Tinubu’s request for ratification of the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

Upon resumption of plenary, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen read the letter from the president seeking the House’s approval for the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

The president’s move, which included suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials, has been met with mixed reactions, setting the stage for a heated debate in the chamber.

Following the reading of the request, Speaker Tajudeen asked the leader of the House, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, to move a motion for the second reading of the request, which would allow for debate on the matter.

However, things quickly took a turn when lawmaker Obi Aguocha raised a point of order, drawing attention to the lack of quorum in the chamber.

Aguocha’s point of order prompted a rowdy session, as lawmakers began shouting and engaging in heated exchanges. The Speaker struggled to regain control, urging the members to calm down. The disruption continued for several moments, with the atmosphere growing increasingly tense.

Naija News reports that this marked the second time in less than 24 hours that Aguocha had engaged in a heated argument regarding the president’s request.

On Wednesday, the lawmaker had already raised concerns about the legality of the move, insisting that constitutional requirements should be strictly followed.