Full Details Of What Happened In Senate During Debate To Uphold Fubara’s Suspension

The Senate invoked its constitutional powers under Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to approve the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, as declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The approval was granted through a voice vote following an hour-and-a-half-long closed-door session that involved heated deliberations and political manoeuvring.

Speaking after the closed session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio stated: “The Senate, invoking its powers under Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), approves the proclamation of a state of emergency declared by Mr. President in Rivers State.”

He further clarified that the state of emergency would be subject to review and could be terminated at any time, though it would not exceed six months.

Akpabio announced the invocation of Section 11, Subsection 4 of the Constitution, which grants the National Assembly the authority to set up a joint ad hoc committee to oversee the administration of Rivers State during the emergency period.

He also suggested the formation of a Committee of Eminent Nigerians to help reconcile warring factions in the state during this time.

Akpabio called for final ratification, asking, “Those in favour of the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State, say ‘aye.’” The response from the chamber was a unanimous “aye,” with no dissenting voices.

Following this, Akpabio adjourned the Senate for one hour before reconvening to pass the votes and proceedings of the session. The Senate later adjourned to Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

During the closed-door session, some Senators voiced strong opposition to the emergency declaration. Notably, Senators Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), and Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South) walked out of the chamber in protest.

Despite the controversy, the Senate opted for a voice vote rather than a formal vote count, allegedly due to a lack of quorum.

Although 64 senators signed the attendance register, sources indicate this did not meet the required quorum for such an important decision. Presiding officers do not sign the register, as they typically enter the chamber separately with principal officers.

Earlier in the plenary, Senate President Akpabio read a letter from President Tinubu formally notifying the Senate of the six-month suspension of Governor Fubara.

The letter outlined the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the suspension of the Governor, his Deputy, and the State House of Assembly members, as well as the appointment of Vice-Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (Retd.) as the Sole Administrator of the state. The President urged the Senate to act swiftly on the proclamation.

Procedural Dispute Between Akpabio And Dickson

Before the closed session, a disagreement arose between Senate President Akpabio and Senator Seriake Dickson over procedural matters.

As Akpabio read the state of emergency gazette, Dickson raised a point of order, arguing that the Senate must hold a closed session before debating the emergency.

Akpabio dismissed Dickson’s objection, stating, “I already know where you stand on this. I watched you on television saying the Senate would never go with your view.”

Despite the tension, Dickson insisted on his right to speak, saying, “Mr. Senate President, mutual respect is crucial. I have regard for you, and I expect the same in return.”

After a brief exchange, Akpabio acknowledged Dickson’s procedural point, leading to the closed session where the Senate ultimately approved the proclamation.

Dickson had cited Order 133 of the Senate Standing Rules, which stipulates that upon a state of emergency proclamation, the President must immediately transmit copies of the official Gazette to the Senate President and provide a compendium of background information on the situation.

According to the rules, the Senate President must convene a session within three working days, and the President must brief the Senate in a closed session before deliberations.

The Senate must then resolve into a Committee of the Whole to consider the proclamation before making a final decision.

President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State follows months of political instability.

A power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike (now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory), has led to governance paralysis in the state.

The crisis has involved constitutional breaches and security threats, prompting the need for federal intervention.

In response, Tinubu appointed Vice-Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (Retd.) as the Sole Administrator of the state to oversee its affairs. Ibas, who previously served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, now faces the task of stabilizing the state.

The Senate’s approval of the state of emergency in Rivers State remains a highly controversial decision, marked by significant divisions, procedural disputes, and opposition walkouts.

While the federal government aims to restore order, the coming months will determine whether this unprecedented intervention will bring stability or further deepen political unrest in the state.