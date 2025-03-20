Fubara: Do Not Contribute To The Betrayal Of The People’s Mandate – Peter Obi Calls On Labour Party Lawmakers To Take A Stand

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called on members of the national Assembly from the Labour Party to stand firm and reject the removal of governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking via a statement he signed and shared on his Facebook handle, the former governor stated that he refused to speak about the lawmakers because he wanted them to concentrate on doing their duties.

He, however insisted that the recent removal of Fubara has made it paramount for him to address them.

He said: “I urge you to stand as true defenders of justice. Do not participate in or support any action, decision, or vote that compromises the integrity of our democracy, undermines the interests of the people of Rivers State, or contradicts our core values of fairness, equity, and transparency.

“Since your inauguration as Distinguished, and Honorable members of the National Assembly, I have refrained from interfering in your legislative affairs out of respect for your independence and to allow you to focus on alleviating the suffering of the Nigerian people.

“However, at this critical juncture — following 26 years of a deteriorating democratic process marked by disregard for educational qualifications for electoral positions, massive rigging, and now the unconstitutional removal of elected officeholders — I find it necessary to address you. These unconstitutional actions have far-reaching negative implications for our democracy and the will of the people

“We must not allow ourselves to become instruments of injustice or contribute to the betrayal of the people’s mandate. At this moment, we must prioritize what is right over what is wrong or convenient, remaining steadfast in defending the well-being of the people of Rivers State.

‘Together, let us stand firm in our resolve — because a new Nigeria is possible!”