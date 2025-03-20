Ex-Dunamis Pastor, Enenche Petition FCT Judicial Committee Over Magistrate Iyanna’s Alleged Judicial Misconduct

Former Dunamis Church pastor Abraham Daniel and Enenche Enenche have submitted a petition to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judicial Service Committee, accusing Chief Magistrate Emmanuel A. Iyanna of Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, of misconduct.

The petition alleges that Magistrate Iyanna engaged in abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for legal procedures, particularly in issuing remand orders.

Enenche, who is the brother of Dunamis Church’s Senior Pastor Paul Enenche, and Daniel, who formerly served as a pastor in the church, detailed their grievances in the petition.

A specific point of contention was a remand order issued by Iyanna that resulted in their detention alongside two other individuals—Peter Obonyilo Enenche and Reno Omokri—pending investigation and prosecution.

The remand order states: “An order of this Honourable Court for remand warrant of the Respondents—(i) Mr. Daniel Abraham, (ii) Mr. Enenche Idoga Alexander, (iii) Mr. Peter Obonyilo Enenche, and (iv) Mr. Reno Omokri—in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending investigation, arraignment, and prosecution.

“It is hereby ordered that the Respondents be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction after the conclusion of the said investigation.

“The matter is adjourned to the 30th of January, 2025.”

Concerns Over Legal Irregularities

The petitioners argue that the remand order was issued unlawfully since it was based on a pending investigation, which they claim contradicts legal protocols.

They asserted that arresting individuals before completing an investigation is already questionable, making a remand before investigation even more concerning.

Additionally, they pointed out that the order did not specify a definite remand period, violating legal standards.

They referenced Sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, which restrict remand orders to a maximum of 14 days. Section 296 states that “the order shall be for a period not exceeding fourteen days, and the case shall be returnable within the same period.”

They contended that the January 13 to January 30, 2025, remand period exceeded this statutory limit.

Moreover, the petitioners claimed that Magistrate Iyanna failed to forward the case file to the Chief Judge within 14 days, as mandated by Order 4, Rule 3 of the ACJA Practice Direction, which requires that all case files related to remand orders be sent to the Chief Judge through the Chief Registrar within the stipulated timeframe.

Controversial Bail Conditions

The petition also raised concerns about the bail conditions set by Magistrate Iyanna.

Though their bail application was not opposed, they described the conditions as excessive, oppressive, and unfairly punitive.

One of the requirements was securing a guarantor who holds a grade-level 15 civil service position.

The petitioners further alleged that they had to pay over ₦500,000 to meet the bail conditions, with payments processed through a POS machine within the court premises.

Past Judicial Controversies

Enenche and Daniel further claimed that Magistrate Iyanna had a history of issuing controversial rulings, citing a widely criticised ex parte order linked to the residence of retired Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili.

While they did not delve deeply into past matters, they urged the FCT Judicial Service Committee to thoroughly investigate Iyanna’s conduct and impose appropriate disciplinary measures if necessary.

The petitioners cautioned that if the alleged irregularities and exploitative bail conditions were not addressed promptly, they could erode public trust in the judiciary.