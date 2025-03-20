CNG Cylinder Not Responsible For Abuja Tanker Explosion – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked reports that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder in the truck that ran into a petrol tanker in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday exploded.

The presidential media aide, in a post via his official 𝕏 account on Thursday morning, said the CNG cylinder in the truck did not explode and was recovered intact.

He also denied certain reports that the explosion of the CNG cylinder was responsible for the tragic explosion which occurred on Wednesday night.

“Here is the CNG cylinder in the cement truck that ran into a petrol tanker that exploded in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night. Contrary to earlier reports, the CNG cylinder was recovered intact. It did not explode. And it was not the cause of the tragic explosion,” Onanuga wrote on 𝕏, along with a video of the cylinder.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that a tragic tanker explosion occurred near Karu Bridge in Abuja on Wednesday night.

The incident, which led to the destruction of multiple vehicles and caused widespread panic among residents and commuters, occurred at approximately 7:14 p.m.

The Police confirmed the incident resulted in six fatalities and left 14 vehicles completely burnt.

Naija News reports that in an official statement, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, described the accident as a devastating motor vehicle crash that took place before Nyanya Bridge.

Although some eyewitnesses claimed that the number of casualties exceeded ten, the police reported that six individuals were rescued from the wreckage but were later confirmed dead at the hospital.