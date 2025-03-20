Breaking: Tinubu In A Meeting With South-South Monarchs In Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The first-class monarch arrived at the meeting accompanied by several royal fathers, who are suspected to be members of the Obi-in-Council.

The visit comes in the wake of heightened tension in some parts of the South-South geopolitical zone, following President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The declaration led to the suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the entire members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Alongside the state of emergency, President Tinubu appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the sole administrator for Rivers State, further asserting control over the region during this period.

Professor Azinge, the 14th Asagba of Asaba, was crowned Obi on 26th August 2024, marking the beginning of his reign.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibas, on Thursday arrived at the Rivers Government House.

Naija News reports that he engaged in a closed-door meeting with senior security officials, government officials and oil companies.