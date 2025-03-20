Breaking: Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Address Citizens In State Broadcast, Reveals Plan

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has reassured residents that he is not in the state as a partisan actor or political competitor but as a stabilizing force aimed at restoring governance and order.

In a state broadcast on Thursday, Ibas, who resumed his duties at Government House, Port Harcourt, emphasized his commitment to safeguarding civil liberties and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Ibas, who previously served as Nigeria’s 20th indigenous Chief of Naval Staff and as the country’s High Commissioner to Ghana, affirmed that his primary mission is to bring peace to Rivers State.

He stated, “For decades, I have dedicated my life to the service of our great nation—first as the 20th indigenous Chief of Naval Staff and later as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana. I answered this call out of the need for peace in Nigeria, and most importantly, in Rivers State.”

He described the ongoing political crisis in the state as a major setback to governance and democracy, acknowledging the hardships faced by families and businesses amid the uncertainty.

“As a son of the Niger Delta, I am one of you. I feel the weight of this crisis on families, businesses, and the future of our people,” he said.

Ibas commended President Bola Tinubu for his swift action in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, emphasizing that the move was necessary to restore stability and revitalize the state’s economy.

“My mandate is clear: restore law and order, ensure stability, and create an enabling environment for economic growth. But this mission requires collective support from all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation or ethnicity,” Ibas stated.

In his broadcast, Ibas issued a stern warning against crude oil sabotage and violence, urging residents to resist any temptation to return to past hostilities.

He reminded them of the devastating environmental and economic consequences of attacks on oil infrastructure, saying, “The Niger Delta has moved beyond the destruction of oil facilities. We must resist the temptation to return to those ugly days.”

While stressing his commitment to upholding civil liberties and the rule of law, Ibas made it clear that lawlessness and violence would not be tolerated.

“We will not act arbitrarily, but we will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who threatens the peace and stability of Rivers State,” he declared.

Ibas revealed that he had concluded a State Security Council meeting, during which strategic measures were outlined to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility, and also thanked the National Assembly for approving the emergency declaration.

“I will work closely with the national leadership under the guidance of the President. I am optimistic that Rivers State will emerge stronger and greater,” Ibas concluded.