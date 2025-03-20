Rivers: Atiku To Hold World Press Conference With Obi, El-Rufai, Amaechi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will on Thursday, today, lead opposition political leaders to address a world press conference on the Rivers’ state of emergency.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly.

Fubara, his deputy and House members’ suspension ignited condemnation from Atiku, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), in a statement by its president, Afam Osigwe (SAN), also condemned the President’s action.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, however, argued that the President’s action was in line with his constitutional rights.

He added that the move was to save Fubara from the impeachment plot.

In a statement on Thursday, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Media (Broadcast), Abdula Rasheeth, said the press conference would be held at 10:00 am, in Abuja.

The picture of the statement showed Amaechi, El-Rufai and Obi would be in the press conference.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Vice President of Nigeria 1999 – 2007, will be leading a Joint Press Conference today, Thursday, March 20, 2025, alongside Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders in Nigeria regarding the unconstitutional declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The event is scheduled for 10:00 AM at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja,” it read.