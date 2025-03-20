‘Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai Are Frustrated Lots And Sore Losers’ – Presidency

The Presidency has described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, as disgruntled politicians.

Naija News reports that Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on Thursday announced that a coalition of opposition political parties that will defeat the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu has been formed.

In response to the recent regrouping of some politicians, including the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post via 𝕏, described the politicians as a frustrated lots and sore losers.

Onanuga said President Tinubu is focused on governance to build a prosperous country.

He wrote, “My message to the coalition of Tinubu haters: President Tinubu is focused on governance to build a prosperous country. He is on the way to achieving this. Two months to his midterm, he has many solid achievements to showcase.

“Intractable problems are being tackled headlong. He cannot be distracted by the so-called coalition of politicians. They are not politicians after the Public Good. It’s all about their self-interest. They are disgruntled. They are a frustrated lot.

“The leaders are sore losers. The coalition is an amalgam of Tinubu haters. Their agenda is to stop Tinubu.”