Akpabio Accused Of Paying Lawmakers $5,000, $10,000 To Support Emergency Rule In Rivers

A report has claimed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio allegedly shared some amount of money on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to secure lawmakers’ support for President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

According to Sahara Reporters, the money was handed out at Akpabio’s guest house, located at No. 22, Yedeseram Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Sources privy to the matter told the aforementioned publication that 42 senators allegedly received $10,000 each on Wednesday night, while 45 senators were given $5,000 each on Tuesday night to influence the approval of the controversial emergency rule in Rivers State.

It was also learnt that Senator Victor Umeh and Senator Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party were among the key figures allegedly involved in organising the payout.

“They were the only Labour Party senators present at both events on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and participated in collecting the money.

“The venue was the Senate President’s guest house at No. 22 Yedeseram Street, Maitama, where 42 senators were given $10,000 each last Wednesday night, and 45 senators received $5,000 each on Tuesday night, March 18, to pass the controversial Rivers State emergency rule,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.

Sources claimed that on Wednesday Akpabio intentionally delayed the debate on the Rivers State emergency rule until 3 p.m. when most senators would have left the chamber.

“Wike allegedly provided money for Akpabio as they met yesterday after Tinubu told him to do the groundwork for the State of Emergency. Over $3 million was provided when Wike met Akpabio.

“Akpabio then invited some senators to Iftar after which he gave them dollars depending on their seniority,” one of the sources said.