Accept Or Reject: Tension Grips National Assembly As Lawmakers Must Decide On Rivers’ Emergency Rule Today

The Senate and House of Representatives are expected to have tense sessions today ( Thursday) as they discuss President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the issue was initially scheduled for debate on Wednesday, but tensions flared in the House, leading to a postponement of the discussion until Thursday.

Similarly, while the matter was listed on the Senate’s Order Paper, it was not debated. Sensing the difficulty in securing the necessary two-thirds majority for approval, the Senate rescheduled the discussion for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the constitution, both chambers of the National Assembly have 48 hours to either approve or reject the emergency declaration by a two-thirds majority in each chamber. The deadline for approval expires at midnight today (Thursday).

The sessions on Wednesday in both chambers were affected by low attendance, with many lawmakers having traveled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (lesser hajj).

Western Post reports that some National Assembly members were overheard calling on their colleagues observing Umrah to return for the critical session.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the escalation of the state’s leadership crisis.

In his national address, the President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months, appointing former Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (Rtd.) as the new state administrator.

On Wednesday, President Tinubu officially inaugurated Ibas to assume his new role.