You Must Resist Tinubu’s State Of Emergency – Utomi Tells Rivers People

Professor of political economics and former presidential candidate in 2011, Pat Utomi, has called on residents of Rivers State to resist the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

Professor Utomi said the state of emergency declared on Rivers could be likened to a coup d’etat against Rivers people.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly.

He then appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as the sole Administrator of the state during the six months of the emergency.

In his reaction, Utomi decried that President Tinubu, who faulted the state of emergency declared by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, could tow the same line he had criticized.

“The people have a duty and a right to resist anybody who they did not vote for stepping into the Government house and running their affairs. Such dictated takeover would be either banditry or a coup d’etat on the Rivers people.

“What is tragic is that those doing all these anti-people things are on video and press report records lampooning similar decisions in the past.

“The conscience of real men is now on trial in Nigeria. It was a time like this that led us to resist the annulment of the June 12 elections.

“I urge the people of Rivers state to turn to non-violent resistance. Enemies of the people will push them to kill each other. But they must say No. They should learn from Ghandi and Martin Luther King jnr. And the rest of Nigeria have a duty to stand with them. Elders should stand up now or stand shame-faced before God in not too long,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.