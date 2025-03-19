Wike No Dey Look Face, PDP Did Not Pay Ground Rent For 20 Years – Aide Speaks On Land Revocation

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed why the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was revoked.

He explained that Wike revoked the land titles due to non-payment of ground rent for over 20 years.

Wike had approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles in the FCT.

Affected properties include, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Independent National Electoral commission, INEC, PDP, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Others include CONOIL Plc, Borno State Government, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, National university commission, NUC, M.R.S Investment Company Limited and Kaduna State Government.

Also affected include Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, University of Calabar, Nigerian Postal Service and Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, among others.

Posting on Facebook, Olayinka wrote: “For 20 years, PDP did not pay Ground Rent. They want Wike to remove PDP from among the 4,794 defaulters.

“A total of 4,794 land titles were revoked over failure to pay ground rent for 10 to 43 years.

“If PDP and any other organizations are among, so be it. Wike no dey look face.”