‘When Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Will Takeover From Fubara Emerge’

There are indications that the appointed Sole Administrator for Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd), will not take charge of the state’s affairs until the National Assembly ratifies the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

In a nationwide address on Tuesday, Tinubu announced that Vice Admiral Ibas would take over the administration of Rivers State, following the escalating political crisis that has seen the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency and suspend key officials in the state comes amid a political standoff between Governor Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, now serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The declaration aims to restore order and resolve the ongoing crisis that has paralyzed governance in the state.

Despite the President’s declaration, sources who spoke with TheNation indicate that Vice Admiral Ibas is yet to assume leadership in Rivers State. He is expected to do so only once the National Assembly ratifies the state of emergency.

No Military Presence At Government House

Interestingly, despite declaring a state of emergency, according to TheNation, there has been no military presence at the entrance of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Unlike previous reports indicating military deployment, investigations revealed no military tanks or personnel were stationed at the Government House gates on Wednesday.

Instead, personnel from the Department of State Security (DSS) were observed patrolling the premises. Two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), which are regularly stationed at the Government House by the police, were seen near the entrance.

However, no additional military units were present to enforce the state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Fubara, has vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the governor reportedly moved out on Wednesday morning, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Ibas, who has been appointed as the new Sole Administrator of the state.