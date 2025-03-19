Tricycle Rider Returns ‘Missing’ ₦2 Million To Passenger In Aba

A tricycle operator at the Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia, Emmanuel Obodoezie, returned ₦2.04 million to a trader who inadvertently left it in his vehicle after disembarking on Wednesday.

Obodoezie received commendations from the traders at Ariaria for his integrity amidst the challenging economic conditions in Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, Obodoezie, in an interview with journalists, recounted that he had picked up a woman along Powerline Road, who later got off near the Free Zone area, known for its fish market.

Obodoezie mentioned that he informed the woman her fare was ₦300, but she only provided ₦250, which he accepted without any objections as she departed.

He noted that he did not check the back of his tricycle after she exited and, thus was unaware that she had left her bag behind.

“Because of the bad roads, my machine was bending to one side and to another side until the bag at the back of my machine fell of.

“Then people who saw it fall began to call me to wait that my bag in my machine had fallen off.

“I stopped and thought it must be the bag of the woman who I dropped off some minutes ago,” he said.

He said that before he stopped, the person who picked it opened it and, seeing it was money, wanted to take some from it, but that he refused to allow him and others to take the money.

He further explained that he told one of them to hold the money while he would go and bring the owner.

“I went in search of her and God being so kind, she was already coming to search for the tricycle operator who conveyed her and her goods to the market.

“‘When I found her, I went to show her where I kept the money for her to take it,” he said.

The owner of the money, Mrs Chika Aloysius-Iw, told newsmen that she was to go to the bank with the ₦2.04 million in her bag.

“After alighting, I forgot that money on top of the seat of his machine and left.

“When I got to my stall, I remembered that I had forgotten money in that tricycle.

“I knew the face of the man but did not know where he stayed so I went in search of him along the road where he stopped for me,” Aloysius-Iwu said.

She said that she eventually saw him and waved him down. He stopped and asked if she was the person he dropped off some minutes ago, and she said yes.

“He then said that he had been searching for me and then took me to the man he handed the money over to in case someone in the market begins to search for her money that they should give it to her.

“I don’t know what to say to this good man. I only pray that God will bless him and his generations and show them mercy always,” she said.

The Chairman, Ariaria T-Line, Emmanuel Njoku alias Ose, whose line the woman’s stall is situated, said he was surprised to know that such a person exits in Nigeria at this time.

He said that for such a man to do a good deed like that meant that he feared God and deserved to be blessed. Njoku urged the government and well-meaning Nigerians to encourage such good behaviours by recognising the man and rewarding him.