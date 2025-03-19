Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

In a decisive move aimed at restoring order and governance in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state on Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

The declaration came after months of escalating political unrest and a failure by the state’s leadership to resolve the crisis, including the continued suspension of the state’s legislative processes.

President Tinubu’s announcement came after a protracted political crisis that saw the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his administration embroiled in constitutional violations, including the illegal dissolution of the state legislature and widespread unrest. The President noted that, despite numerous interventions from both within and outside the state, including the Supreme Court’s ruling in February 2025, there had been no resolution, and the situation had continued to deteriorate.

In his address, President Tinubu expressed his deep concern about the ongoing crisis, which he noted was preventing the people of Rivers State from benefiting from good governance.

In light of these ongoing issues, President Tinubu declared the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially revoked the land title of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja due to the party’s failure to pay ground rents for the past 20 years.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025, Wike informed the PDP of the revocation, citing the party’s continued breach of the Land Use Act, which mandates the payment of ground rents for properties in the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that the letter, signed by the Director of Land Administration (FTC), Chijioke Nwankwoeze, stated that despite repeated public notices, the PDP failed to remit the required payments for the years 2006 to 2025.

According to the letter, the FCT Minister used the powers conferred by the Land Use Act of 1978 to revoke the PDP’s rights to the plot due to their failure to pay annual ground rents for 20 years.

In the letter, the FCTA administration further clarified that it would immediately take possession of the PDP’s national secretariat until all outstanding payments and bills are settled.

Wike added that the breaches committed by the PDP contravened the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, in his nationwide address, condemned the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News recalls that amid a growing political crisis in Rivers State, the state House of Assembly complex was demolished due to the power struggle between Governor Fubara and the state legislature.

The demolition of the Assembly complex occurred during an escalating effort to impeach the governor, following mounting political tensions that have gripped the state in recent months.

The conflict began with the state legislature, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, making a move to impeach governor.

President Tinubu, in his statement, noted that the Governor, whom he claimed was responsible for the demolition, should have built back the Assembly complex.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has no plan to move for Islamising Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the NSCIA, Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, in a statement, on Tuesday, said a social media piece attributing Islamizing Nigeria to the Sultan was mischievous.

It stated the Sultan has not been in Nigeria for the past two weeks, addiing that the statement was baseless and unfounded.

Eze urged Nigerians to disregard the trending statement on social media. He advised citizens to always verify claims on social media before propagating it.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved four crucial tax reform bills that were transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu in October 2024.

The bills, which aim to overhaul the country’s tax administration system, now await the Senate’s passage before they can be transmitted to the President for final assent.

The bills, which cover various aspects of tax administration, were considered and passed after the House Committee on Finance presented its recommendations, particularly on the contentious Value Added Tax (VAT) and inheritance tax.

The reforms are expected to bring significant changes to Nigeria’s tax framework, addressing key areas like revenue collection, tax dispute resolution, and the establishment of new institutions to manage tax-related matters.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have reiterated that the ongoing Monday sit-at-home in the South-East is no longer their directive but rather a protest by Ndigbo against the continued detention of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group dismissed claims that it is enforcing the weekly shutdown, insisting that only Kanu’s unconditional release can bring an end to the civil action.

IPOB accused the Nigerian government of using blackmail and intimidation to tarnish its image while ignoring the real issue—the demand for justice and self-determination.

The group stressed that the only way to bring the sit-at-home protests to an end is by unconditionally releasing Nnamdi Kanu. The group asserted that Kanu’s incarceration is being used as a tool of oppression against Ndigbo, fueling further resistance.

IPOB accused the Nigerian Army and Police of actively enforcing the sit-at-home protests to discredit the movement.

They alleged that security forces have been arresting young men in rural communities on Mondays to create the illusion that IPOB is behind the disruptions.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for declaring a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had, in a nationwide broadcast,t suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu for six months, while declaring a state of emergency.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday night, Atiku described Tinubu’s declaration as disgraceful.

He said Tinubu cannot evade responsibility for the chaos his administration has either enabled or failed to prevent in Rivers State.

reports have emerged of another explosion at an oil facility in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, following a similar incident just hours earlier.

According to an anonymous source in the area who spoke with Vanguard, the explosion occurred on Tuesday morning at a Manifold Connecting federal line in the Okwawriwa area of ONELGA.

The source claimed that the local residents woke up to witness a raging fire at the facility, which is located at a considerable distance from nearby homes.

The facility, which handles petroleum products, serves as a key conduit for transporting oil from Seplat, Agip, and Shell through ONELGA and parts of Imo State, ultimately directing the products to Brass in Bayelsa State.

This explosion follows another incident less than 12 hours earlier, when the Trans-Niger Pipeline, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), erupted into flames. This pipeline transports oil to the Bonny Terminal.

At the time of reporting, the cause of the fire at both locations has not been determined, and it remains unclear whether the explosions were a result of human activities.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Timaya, has raised alarm over herdsmen’s destruction of farmlands in his country home, Bayelsa State.

Naia News reports that the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, appealed to the government to intervene in the situation.

According to Timaya, the current destruction of farmlands is sad and urged the marauding herders to ranch their cattle.

He wrote, “Pls the government should do something. They are destroying farms in Bayelsa. Aboki, take your in cow inside and feed them. This is so sad.”

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has said he was unaware that he is ‘special’ until Nigerian ministers and senators began discussing about him during his 2024 ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Bobrisky made this known while speaking about betrayals that drove him into exile and romantic relationship with celebrities in the country.

In the video shared on Snapchat, the crossdresser confessed to having an intimate relationship with seven Nigerian celebrities.

While announcing plans to list the names of the celebrities, Bobrisky stated that there are fake people in the country that he will expose.

Bobrisky added that Nigeria would never put ‘female’ in his passport, but his choice of gender is respected at his current location.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.