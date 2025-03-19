‘Tinubu Prefers Throwing Elected Govt Through The Backdoor Instead Of Calling Wike To Order ‘ – Dele Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has berated President Bola Tinubu for declaring a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had in a nationwide broadcast suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu for six months, while declaring a state of emergency.

Reacting to the development in a post via his Instagram page, Momodu said instead of Tinubu to call the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to face his assignment, he chose to throw an elected government out of office.

He wrote, “Those who fail to learn the lessons of HISTORY often become its victims… I have nothing but pity for those who seek to capture NIGERIA, either brazenly or surreptitiously… Instead of a simple call to WIKE by the PRESIDENT asking him to face his assignment in ABUJA and leave RIVERS STATE alone, TINUBU prefersover-pampermper a troublemaker by throwing away an elected government through the backdoor… ALLAH AKBAR.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for declaring a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday night, Atiku described Tinubu’s declaration as disgraceful.

He said Tinubu cannot evade responsibility for the chaos his administration has either enabled or failed to prevent in Rivers State.

Atiku said: “The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State reeks of political manipulation and outright bad faith.

“Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal or calculated negligence in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.

“Beyond the political scheming in Rivers, the brazen security breaches that led to the condemnable destruction of national infrastructure in the state land squarely on the President’s desk.

“Tinubu cannot evade responsibility for the chaos his administration has either enabled or failed to prevent.”