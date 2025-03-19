Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu has appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tha statement disclosed that Tinubu appointed Adesegun Olugbade as the board chairman, while Abdu Mohammed Bello was appointed the Managing Director.

President Tinubu also appointed four Executive Directors: Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Dr. Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Mr. Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

According to the statement, the Non-Executive Directors include Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Folake Soetan for Distribution; Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as Market Expert; Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz for Transmission, and Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.

The statement added, “The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) will finalise the recruitment process.

“These appointments align with the Electricity Act of 2023. They followed a memorandum from Vice President Kashim Shettima and a rigorous selection process conducted by the Independent Board Nomination Committee (IBNC) in collaboration with Phillips Consulting Limited.

“The creation of NISO fulfils a key mandate of the Electricity Act (2023), which requires the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into a Transmission System Provider (TSP) and an Independent System Operator (ISO).

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) officially established NISO on April 30, 2024. The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) are its subscribers, each holding equal equity shares.”