Tinubu Is Expecting Rivers People To Accept What He Didn’t Accept Under Obasanjo – Briggs

Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs, has condemned the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu, on Tuesday, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly for six months.

In an interview with TVC on Wednesday, Briggs accused the President of forcing Rivers people to accept what he rejected when he was governor of Lagos State and Olusegun Obasanjo was president.

Mrs. Briggs also faulted President Tinubu’s method of handling the political crisis in the state. She noted that the President was addressing the issues between Fubara and Nyesom Wike as if there were two governors in the state.

She further added that the Martins Amaewhule-led House also was against Governor Fubara.

Her words: “The truth of the matter is that immediately this thing started. We waded into it, both to the Governor and the Minister of the FCT at the beginning of it, and nobody responded to us. Now, there are two sets of elders that it must be made very clear. We have elders that are PDP members that are elders of PDP. I don’t understand, Rivers people actually don’t understand how we can find ourselves in a situation where a former governor, who is a minister, has half of PDP supporting him in the governance of River State.

“And then we have the people of Rivers State who voted for the Governor of River State, who are in support of the Governor of River State. It is being accepted in Nigeria today that there are actually two governors in Rivers State.

“And the President is acting as if he’s mediating between two governors of a state. The President of Nigeria is expecting Rivers people and the Governor of Rivers State to accept what he did not accept from Olusegun Obasanjo in his time when he was governor.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we are not allowed to benefit from the governance of the Governor that is on seat. All the people who were in the Assembly, all 27 of them, obviously, before they decided to cross over to APC, were definitely not with the Governor.”