State Of Emergency: Your Decision Does Not Resolve Rivers Crisis, The War Will Continue – Tonye Cole Warns Tinubu

The 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has called on President Bola Tinubu to act like the true father of the nation and demonstrate fairness and balance in addressing the political crisis in the state.

Cole stated this during an appearance on Channels Television, while reacting to the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

Cole warned that “this war continues” until all political actors, including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, are suspended.

“The political work behind the scenes still has to happen.

“The President has to step back and really be the Father of the Nation at this point in time. He has taken a position which he says is for the good of the people, but then the political actors on both sides have not been acting on the good of the people,” Cole said.

The APC chieftain acknowledged that President Tinubu took “very tough decisions” on the administrative side by declaring a state of emergency but called for political solutions to the crisis.

“The decision politically has not yet been taken in the way that is going to resolve this crisis and until that is done, I’m afraid that this war continues,” Cole warned.