State Of Emergency: Tinubu Should Have Called Out Wike Just As He Called Out Fubara – Jega

A public affairs analyst, Mahmud Jega, has questioned the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remain silent on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike during his speech on the political crisis in Rivers State.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu, in his speech on Tuesday in which he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State over the political crisis which has engulfed the oil-rich state for several months, specifically called out Governor Siminalayi Fubara for complicity in the entire saga.

Among other things, Tinubu accused Governor Fubara of demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly and failing to rebuild it.

However, while speaking on the development during a chat with Arise News on Wednesday, Jega submitted that just as President Tinubu mentioned Fubara in his speech, he should have mentioned Wike as well.

He argued that Wike is very central to the creation and perpetuation of the Rivers crisis and unless something is done about Wike, the Rivers problem will never be solved.

“I thought the President could have just like he enumerated the misdeeds of the Governor, should have also said a few things about the Minister of the FCT who is actually very central to the creation and perpetuation of this problem. Is it normal in law or in politics that somebody as godfather should sit down in Abuja and begin factionalizing and causing all kinds of problems in a state that he once governed?

And unless something is done about that, then the problem would never be solved before 2027 the way I see it.”

Naija News reports the crisis in Rivers State is believed to be a power struggle between Fubara and his estranged godfather and predecessor, Wike.