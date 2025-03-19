State Of Emergency: Reinstate Fubara, Others Immediately – Labour Party Tells Tinubu

Labour Party Caretaker Committee Chairperson, Nenadi Usman, has described President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State as illegal and unconstitutional.

Senator Usman said the President’s act showed a subversion of democratic principles and an affront to the constitution.

Naija News reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement condemned President Tinubu’s action. Opposition political leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have also condemned the state of emergency.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Kaduna South Senator stated that by suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly, Rivers peoples’ rights were undermined.

The Labour Party Caretaker Chair called on the President to rescind the state of emergency and follow other legitimate ways to address the Rivers crisis.

It read: “Today, I join all well- meaning Nigerians to unequivocally condemn President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, which includes the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the State House of Assembly.

“This action represents a blatant subversion of democratic principles and an affront to the constitutional framework that underpins our nation’s democracy. The suspension of duly elected officials undermines the rights of the people of Rivers State and sets a dangerous precedence.

“While concerns regarding pipeline vandalism and political unrest are legitimate, the federal government’s unconstitutional and heavy-handed approach is not the best way out. Addressing such issues requires adherence to the rule of law, constructive dialogue, and collaboration with state government —not the imposition of authoritarian measures.

“I wish to call on the federal government to rescind this undemocratic declaration, reinstate the suspended officials, and engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the issues in Rivers State.

“Nigeria’s democracy has been hard-earned through the sacrifices of countless individuals. We must not allow it to be compromised by actions that contravene the very principles we strive to uphold.”