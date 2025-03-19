State Of Emergency: PDP Explains Why Tinubu Lacks Power To Remove Rivers Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly opposed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, arguing that it contravenes the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

During a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, following an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, asserted that the President lacks the legal authority to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, or the State House of Assembly.

Ologunagba stressed that the Nigerian Constitution does not empower the President to dismiss an elected governor under a state of emergency.

“There is no provision in the Nigerian Constitution that gives President Tinubu the power to sack a duly elected governor, his deputy, or the State Assembly. This is a brazen violation of democracy and must be rejected by all Nigerians,” Ologunagba stated.

PDP Alleges Political Motive Behind Rivers Crisis

The party further warned that Tinubu’s move sets a dangerous precedent that could destabilize Nigeria’s democratic system.

It accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of engineering the crisis in Rivers State to justify an unconstitutional takeover.

“It is now clear that the Rivers State crisis was manufactured to create a pretext for this unconstitutional action. The President is abusing power to weaken opposition-controlled states and impose a one-party dictatorship,” the PDP declared.

PDP Demands Action from Key Institutions

The opposition party urged the National Assembly to reject the declaration and prevent any unconstitutional removal of Governor Fubara.

It also called on the Supreme Court to intervene by upholding the Constitution and invalidating Tinubu’s decision.

Additionally, the PDP appealed to the international community to step in and defend Nigeria’s democratic institutions from what it described as an abuse of power.

“This reckless abuse of power must be resisted. Nigeria is a democracy, not a dictatorship. We call on all democratic forces to reject this illegality,” the statement emphasized.

The PDP vowed to explore every legal and political avenue to challenge the State of Emergency, ensuring that democracy is upheld in Rivers State and across the country.