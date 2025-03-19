State Of Emergency: Any Attempt To Disrupt Public Order Will Be Met With Resolute Response From Us – Matawalle Sends Warning

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has warned that any attempt to disrupt public order due to the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State would be met with resolute force.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu’s declaration is vital for restoring political stability in the State.

Commending Tinubu’s move, Matawalle asserted that the emergency rule is vital for addressing the ongoing political crisis

Naija News reports that the Minister stated this on Wednesday via a statement issued by his office.

Reflecting on the President’s address regarding the state of emergency, the minister acknowledged the gravity of the political crisis in Rivers State and the urgent need for intervention.

He highlighted the unfortunate demolition of the House of Assembly by the state governor, which has left the state without a functioning legislature for over fourteen months.

The statement added, “This action has contributed to the ongoing political impasse and the inability of the government to effectively serve the people.”

The minister also noted the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, which reaffirmed the constitutional necessity of a functioning legislature and condemned the governor’s actions as unconstitutional.

Matawalle further expressed concern over recent reports of vandalism and threats from militants, underscoring the need for a unified effort to restore peace and security.

He reiterated that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and the protection of vital infrastructure in Rivers State.

It added, “In light of the current situation, the Nigerian Military is on high alert to safeguard government infrastructure and ensure the security of the citizens.

“Any attempts to attack government facilities or disrupt public order will be met with a resolute response from security forces.”

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to embrace this opportunity for renewed governance and cooperation and expressed hope that the state of emergency will pave the way for a peaceful and democratic Rivers State, benefitting all its residents.