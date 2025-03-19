Soldiers Take Over Rivers Govt House After Declaration Of State Of Emergency

Hours after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, security forces have moved in to take control of the state government’s affairs.

Soldiers were seen deploying in strategic locations, including the Government House in Port Harcourt, with an Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed at the entrance on Azikiwe Road.

The deployment took place around 9 pm, though it remains unclear if Governor Siminalayi Fubara was still at his official residence when the troops arrived.

The declaration of the state of emergency, which comes after months of political discord between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has caused palpable tension across Rivers State.

Residents and motorists in Port Harcourt rushed to return to their homes, fearing a breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the announcement.

In his nationwide broadcast, President Tinubu justified the emergency declaration, attributing it to the unresolved political crisis that has persisted in the state.

He stated, “By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for six months.”

The president also nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) to take charge of the state as an administrator during this period, stating that the judicial arm of Rivers State would continue to operate according to constitutional mandates.

In response to the announcement, the suspended Governor Fubara issued a statement urging the people of Rivers to remain calm.

In his release titled “Press Release by the Executive Governor of Rivers State,” Fubara emphasized his commitment to upholding the law and working with relevant institutions to ensure the continuation of democracy in the state.

He noted, “Since assuming office as your governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty. We prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear state.”

Fubara went on to blame members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly those loyal to Wike, for hindering his efforts to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling. He added that despite the political impasse, governance in the state remained functional, with salaries paid and development projects continuing.

As the situation unfolds, political stakeholders, parties, and legal experts have voiced strong criticism of President Tinubu’s decision.

Many describe the declaration of a state of emergency as undemocratic and a violation of constitutional rights.