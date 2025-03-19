‘She Pressured Me To Propose’ – Oluwadolarz Opens Up About Breakup With Ifeluv

Nigerian skit maker, Oluwadolarz, has denied alleged infidelity levelled against him by his estranged fiancée, Ifeluv.

Naija News reports that Ifeluv had accused Oluwadolarz of infidelity and financial neglect, claiming he failed to keep his promises after their engagement.

However, in a lengthy post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, Oluwadolarz said their relationship problems began over his refusal to participate in staged controversial videos and pranks suggested by Ifeluv because they would compromise his brand.

Oluwadolarz alleged that Ifeluv moved out of their house on her director’s advice, but he attempted to reconcile with her to minimize the impact of their separation on their child.

On the accusation of infidelity involving Lola, the content creator clarified that she had been visiting his studio apartment since last year and had even assisted Ifeluv with her shoots.

The skit maker alleged that Ifeluv lied about having surgery to gain sympathy and make her accusations more convincing, adding that the estranged fiancée repeatedly pressured him to propose.

He wrote, “Firstly, I wish to use this medium to appreciate everyone. Some were quick to judge while some remained indifferent. I appreciate all my colleagues that reached out to make sure I do not overreact or feel bad about the whole drama.

“It only confirms change is a constant thing. Though the way it happened was never the way I wanted it to happen but it happened anyways.

“I will like to state here that l am coming out to say all these below because my son will eventually grow up and as we all know the Internet never forgets.

“So here it is: The issues didn’t just start today. It all started a while ago when I declined participating in staged controversy videos and pranks because I felt it would compromise my brand. I have screenshots to support this. Since then, it’s been clear that she’s been waiting for an opportunity to publicly drag me and achieve her aim.

“Or can anyone explain why would the mother of my child record and keep a video of me apologizing to her parents just because I wanted access to my son? This was a private moment and it was never meant to be documented. Or why post our private chats, showing me asking to reconcile after we separated?

“Let’s be clear: She moved out because her director advised her to, and I later tried to make peace because I was worried about how this might affect my son. As for the recent accusations involving Lola, this feels like the opportunity she’s been waiting for.

“Lola has been coming to my studio apartment since last year. She has asked me several times I should help her invite to her shoot now am wondering this same Lola suddenly became a problem. And how does seeing her in a guest restroom became a problem.

“She also claimed to have undergone surgery (for an appendix issue), but when l asked for the hospital’s name and the cost, she refused to share.

“Strangely, the very next day, she was on a live TikTok video, shouting at the top of her voice. A day after that, she was already wearing tight clothes and eating solid, spicy food things that don’t exactly align with someone recovering from surgery.

“It’s becoming clear that this is about creating a narrative and playing the pity card to damage my reputation. But if standing my ground and defending myself makes me a manipulator and a narcissist in some people’s eyes, so be it.

“You pressured me every day to propose to you to the extent that you coincidentally asked me the same day I planned to surprise you and now you asking why did I propose.

“The fact that you were distant from me moved out because your director asked you to you still kept asking me to propose.”