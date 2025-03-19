Sexual Harassment: Senate Speaks On Akpabio Intimidating Natasha

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has likened the Nigerian Senate to a “secret society,” claiming that lawmakers are too fearful to voice opposing opinions, particularly in matters raised by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, senators have been intimidated to the point where dissenting views are suppressed due to the fear of losing opportunities and privileges.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the claims during an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday, where she shed light on what she described as a toxic culture of fear in the Senate.

She alleged that senators who challenge the Senate President’s decisions face retaliation and are often sidelined in future legislative matters.

“There is this culture of fear among the senators. If you dare to criticise the Senate President or express a differing opinion, you risk having all opportunities blocked, and you will not be allowed to speak,” she said.

In addition to her claims of a toxic atmosphere, Akpoti-Uduaghan made serious allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Senate President Akpabio.

She recounted incidents where Akpabio, alongside other senators, allegedly made sexual innuendos and advances toward her.

“I was rushing to the Senate one day and forgot to wear my wedding ring. At the event, about five other senators teased me, saying, ‘Natasha, why aren’t you wearing your wedding ring? Is there another way of betraying your husband?’” she explained.

The former Akwa Ibom governor was also accused of making suggestive comments. Akpoti-Uduaghan continued, “He once told me, ‘Natasha, your husband seems to be enjoying you, and you might be able to twist that beautiful waist of yours…’ He said that, and the others burst into laughter.”

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Denies Allegations

However, the allegations were swiftly denied by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Onyekachi Nwokedi. In response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims, Nwokedi dismissed the narrative, stating that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behaviour in the Senate does not reflect the situation she described.

“There was never a time the Senate President made any attempt to harass Senator Akpoti at his home or made any inappropriate statements in the Senate,” Nwokedi said.

He also rejected the claim that the Senate has become a “cult” where members are silenced.

“Natasha’s behaviour in the Senate does not reflect that. There was never a time the Senate President made any attempt to harass Senator Akpoti at his home or made any inappropriate statements in the Senate,” Nwokedi added.