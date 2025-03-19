Senate To Declare Position On Rivers State Of Emergency Today

The Senate will take a position on the state of emergency declared in Rivers State today.

This was disclosed by a senator who spoke to The Sun under the condition of anonymity

The National Assembly legislates for states under emergency rule. It has the power to approve the president’s declaration of a state of emergency in any part of the country, as outlined in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I don’t want to speak on the matter because we have agreed to deliberate on it tomorrow in plenary. We will take a decision in plenary tomorrow,” he said.

Attempts to get a reaction to the development in Rivers State from the spokesman of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, failed.

Meanwhile hours after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, security forces have moved in to take control of the state.

Soldiers were seen deploying in strategic locations, including the Government House in Port Harcourt, with an Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed at the entrance on Azikiwe Road.

The deployment took place around 9 pm, though it remains unclear if Governor Siminalayi Fubara was still at his official residence when the troops arrived.

The declaration of the state of emergency, which comes after months of political discord between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has caused palpable tension across Rivers State.

Residents and motorists in Port Harcourt rushed to return to their homes, fearing a breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the announcement.

In his nationwide broadcast, President Tinubu justified the emergency declaration, attributing it to the unresolved political crisis that has persisted in the state.

He stated, “By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for six months.”

The president also nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) to take charge of the state as an administrator during this period, stating that the judicial arm of Rivers State would continue to operate according to constitutional mandates.

In response to the announcement, the suspended Governor Fubara issued a statement urging the people of Rivers to remain calm.

In his release titled “Press Release by the Executive Governor of Rivers State,” Fubara emphasized his commitment to upholding the law and working with relevant institutions to ensure the continuation of democracy in the state.

He noted, “Since assuming office as your governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty. We prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear state.”