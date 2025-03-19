Senate Postpones Decision On Rivers’ State Of Emergency

The Senate has postponed a decision on approving the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State, following a motion from the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to delay the matter until Thursday.

Bamidele’s recommendation to “step the motion to the next legislative day” was seconded by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro, and when Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the matter to a voice vote, the majority of lawmakers supported the delay.

The motion, which was the first item on the Senate’s agenda, was put on hold before any debate could take place.

According to the order paper, the Senate acknowledged the ongoing political crisis in Rivers, which has rendered the state at a standstill, preventing its residents from fully benefiting from democratic governance.

“The Senate also notes that the state has been at a standstill since the crises started with the good people of Rivers state not being able to enjoy the dividend of democracy,” the motion reads.

The Senate further observed that the magnitude of the crisis has overwhelmed the state government, as political parties involved have not allowed peace to prevail, despite efforts by the federal government to restore order.

“The Senate observes the magnitude of the crises has overwhelmed the state government as parties involved have not allowed good sense to prevail and bring about peace in the state hence federal government attempts to restore peace, security, and good governance,” the motion added.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, citing the prolonged political turmoil that has destabilized the state and hampered effective governance.